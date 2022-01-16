Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Shares Gap Up to $3.30

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.30, but opened at $3.42. Central Puerto shares last traded at $3.42, with a volume of 150 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Puerto from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.98. The firm has a market cap of $508.76 million, a PE ratio of -84.50, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $136.87 million during the quarter. Central Puerto had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 2.40%. Analysts expect that Central Puerto S.A. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Puerto during the third quarter worth $58,000. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Central Puerto during the third quarter worth $1,945,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Central Puerto by 57.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Central Puerto during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Puerto by 128.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Puerto Company Profile (NYSE:CEPU)

Central Puerto SA engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources; Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources; Natural Gas Transport and Distribution; and Others. The Natural Gas Transport and Distribution segment provides natural gas distribution public sector service in the Cuyo and Centro regions of Argentina and it is also engaged in the natural gas transport sector service.

