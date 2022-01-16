Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. Central Valley Community Bancorp posted earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.28. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.33 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 35.29%.

CVCY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVCY. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,855,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,312,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,326,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 745.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 88,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,624,000. 45.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVCY traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $23.04. The company had a trading volume of 27,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,415. The company has a market cap of $276.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.76. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $23.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

Earnings History and Estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY)

