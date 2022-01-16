Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $4.15

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.15 and last traded at $4.05, with a volume of 7438 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CPYYY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Centrica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.15.

Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. The company was founded on March 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

