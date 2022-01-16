Century Casinos’ (CNTY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Casinos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.67.

Shares of CNTY opened at $10.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.56 million, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 2.99. Century Casinos has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $16.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.28.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Century Casinos had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $116.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Century Casinos will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNTY. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Casinos in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Century Casinos by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Century Casinos by 459.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Century Casinos during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Century Casinos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

