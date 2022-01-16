Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,450,000 shares, a decline of 67.0% from the December 15th total of 13,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CERN. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. SVB Leerink cut Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.64.

CERN opened at $92.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.61, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.88. Cerner has a 12 month low of $67.96 and a 12 month high of $93.44.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cerner will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Cerner’s payout ratio is 62.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cerner by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,059,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,844,000 after buying an additional 260,136 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in Cerner by 193.9% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 47,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after buying an additional 31,412 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its holdings in Cerner by 255.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 239,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,285,000 after buying an additional 172,382 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Cerner by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,130,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,323,000 after buying an additional 18,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Cerner by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 762,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,275,000 after buying an additional 195,006 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

