CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Stake Reduced by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 12.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 206,282 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,509 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in CGI were worth $17,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in CGI by 347.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 104,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,882,000 after buying an additional 81,213 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in CGI by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,404,000 after buying an additional 23,412 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in CGI by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,918,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,101,000 after buying an additional 45,186 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in CGI by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 102,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,676,000 after buying an additional 43,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in CGI by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 419,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,422,000 after buying an additional 47,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

GIB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC increased their price target on CGI from C$123.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on CGI in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CGI in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $85.44 price target for the company. increased their price target on CGI from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CGI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.75.

Shares of CGI stock opened at $85.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.57. The company has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. CGI Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.58 and a 1 year high of $93.93.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 11.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGI Company Profile

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

