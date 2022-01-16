Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 942,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 35,882 shares during the quarter. Charles River Laboratories International makes up approximately 1.1% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $388,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 24.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,396,000 after purchasing an additional 9,345 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter worth $385,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 113.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,690,000 after buying an additional 25,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRL shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.50.

Shares of CRL opened at $355.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.48 and a fifty-two week high of $460.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $366.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $397.56. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.17.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The firm had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

