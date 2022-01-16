Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Morgan Stanley

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.08% from the company’s previous close.

SCHW has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.28.

NYSE SCHW opened at $95.53 on Friday. Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $95.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.25. The firm has a market cap of $173.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.04.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 30.08%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $1,044,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,185,428 shares of company stock worth $97,611,276 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,044,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,376,388,000 after buying an additional 1,140,653 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,187,314,000 after buying an additional 4,670,450 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,022,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,044,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,311 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,626,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,715,783,000 after purchasing an additional 303,506 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,417,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

