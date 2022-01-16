Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,437,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,866,000 after acquiring an additional 991,782 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,100,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,358,000 after acquiring an additional 356,510 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,449,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,076,000 after acquiring an additional 321,647 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $181,703,000. Finally, Altarock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,204,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,996,000 after acquiring an additional 172,374 shares in the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CHTR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Charter Communications from $665.00 to $603.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp cut their price target on Charter Communications from $869.00 to $847.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research lowered Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $712.00 to $621.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $776.00.

In other news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total value of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CHTR opened at $607.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $652.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $712.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $108.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.95. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $585.45 and a one year high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

