Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 1.2% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its position in Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 43.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Apple by 18.1% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp began coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI raised Apple to a “top pick” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.74.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $2,670,448.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 218,081 shares of company stock worth $32,383,704. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $173.07 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.66%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

