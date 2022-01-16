ChartEx (CHART) Trading 9.4% Lower Over Last Week

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 16th. One ChartEx coin can currently be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. ChartEx has a total market capitalization of $173,096.70 and $2,121.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ChartEx has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ChartEx

ChartEx launched on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro . The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

Buying and Selling ChartEx

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

