Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Upgraded to Outperform at Raymond James

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $140.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.91.

CHKP opened at $126.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.77. The company has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.75. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $107.85 and a 1 year high of $137.49.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The business had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,054,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,276,000 after buying an additional 298,230 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,004,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,355 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,448,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,835,000 after purchasing an additional 252,213 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,253,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,065,000 after acquiring an additional 79,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,153,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,108,000 after buying an additional 592,956 shares during the period. 65.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

