Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Position Lessened by Somerset Group LLC

Somerset Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,200 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy makes up approximately 0.9% of Somerset Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Somerset Group LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Centre Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 20,106 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 27,525 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,894 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 97.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 270 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $141.60 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $113.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.54, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.43. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.26 and a 1 year high of $115.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($5.55). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 46.71% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.84) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $255,977.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

