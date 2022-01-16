Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 891 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 270 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth $54,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 54.8% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 975 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 62.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $255,977.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $113.00 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.26 and a fifty-two week high of $115.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of -23.54, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.43.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($5.55). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 46.71%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.84) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LNG. Cowen increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.33.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

