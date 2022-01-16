Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.29.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHK. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Johnson Rice raised Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Shares of CHK opened at $71.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.19. Chesapeake Energy has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $73.66.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 680.00% and a net margin of 112.46%. The business had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $375,804,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 151.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,212,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343,761 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 286.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,934,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,038 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $72,409,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $70,088,000.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.