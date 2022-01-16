Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 306.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,809,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,009,000 after purchasing an additional 38,269 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,265,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,336,000 after purchasing an additional 15,276 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 569,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,849,000 after purchasing an additional 20,969 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 525,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 74.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 448,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,993,000 after purchasing an additional 191,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPK opened at $135.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.85. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1 year low of $99.64 and a 1 year high of $146.30.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $107.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 11.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

