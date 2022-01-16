Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 1.3% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Chevron were worth $3,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,368,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $443,209,000 after buying an additional 12,314 shares during the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 84,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,536,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 39,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 94,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,556,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ally Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 180,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,312,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. Raymond James lifted their price target on Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Tudor Pickering raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.25.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $128.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $84.57 and a 1 year high of $129.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.99.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total transaction of $1,072,164.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $8,824,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 475,801 shares of company stock valued at $55,502,677 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

