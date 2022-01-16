Chevron (NYSE:CVX) PT Raised to $167.00 at Truist

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Truist from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Truist’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.25.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron stock opened at $128.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $248.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.28. Chevron has a 12 month low of $84.57 and a 12 month high of $129.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.99.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 475,801 shares of company stock worth $55,502,677. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 63.5% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 66.7% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.