China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 420,000 shares, a growth of 104.9% from the December 15th total of 205,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS CNPPF remained flat at $$0.94 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.96. China Overseas Property has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $1.08.

Get China Overseas Property alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on CNPPF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of China Overseas Property from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of China Overseas Property from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st.

China Overseas Property Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of property management services. It operates through the following segments: Property Management Services, Value-Added Services, and Car Parking Spaces Trading Business. The Property Management Services segment relates to the provision of property management services, such as security; repairs and maintenance; cleaning and garden landscape maintenance for residential communities including mixed-use properties; commercial properties; government properties; and construction sites.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for China Overseas Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Overseas Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.