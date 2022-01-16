Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 414,000 shares, a decrease of 49.9% from the December 15th total of 827,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 172.5 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chinasoft International from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

OTCMKTS CFTLF remained flat at $$1.08 on Friday. Chinasoft International has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.65.

Chinasoft International Ltd. is an investment holding company, engages in the development and provision of information technology solutions services, IT outsourcing services and training services. It operates through Technical Professional Services (TPG) and Internet Information Technology (IT) Services (IIG) segments.

