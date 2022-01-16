Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $22,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,088,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 40.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.5% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 6,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,450,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,166,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,498.13 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,256.27 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,699.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,772.25. The company has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a PE ratio of 60.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on CMG shares. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. OTR Global lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,004.75.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.