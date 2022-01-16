Christopher Gibson Sells 87,000 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) CEO Christopher Gibson sold 87,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $1,246,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Christopher Gibson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 16th, Christopher Gibson sold 200 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $4,000.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Christopher Gibson sold 100 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $2,002.00.

On Thursday, December 9th, Christopher Gibson sold 1,086 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $21,730.86.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Christopher Gibson sold 3,125 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $64,093.75.

Shares of RXRX opened at $13.81 on Friday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.08 and a 1 year high of $42.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.90 and a 200-day moving average of $23.16.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 73.43% and a negative net margin of 1,425.23%. The company had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on RXRX shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $8,675,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $402,000. Institutional investors own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

