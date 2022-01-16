Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Lifted to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS CHGCY opened at $16.53 on Thursday. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $15.08 and a one year high of $28.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.08.
