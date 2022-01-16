Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Lifted to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS CHGCY opened at $16.53 on Thursday. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $15.08 and a one year high of $28.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.08.

About Chugai Pharmaceutical

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals. Its operations are carried out through the Domestic and Overseas businesses. The Domestic Business covers the manufacturing, research, and development operations in Japan.

