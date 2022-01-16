CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Stake Lessened by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 438,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in CI Financial were worth $8,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of CI Financial by 851.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in CI Financial in the second quarter valued at about $255,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in CI Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CI Financial by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of CI Financial by 148.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 62,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 37,233 shares in the last quarter. 43.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CIXX. Scotiabank raised their price objective on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CI Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

Shares of CIXX stock opened at $20.72 on Friday. CI Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $12.36 and a 12-month high of $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.48.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $525.23 million during the quarter. CI Financial had a return on equity of 38.28% and a net margin of 15.41%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CI Financial Corp will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.1447 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

CI Financial Profile

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

