CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 75 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,851 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Gartner by 189.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 28.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 15.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Gartner from $363.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.00.

Shares of IT opened at $286.01 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.74 and a 12 month high of $368.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $320.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35. The firm has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 1.55.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.53% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total value of $1,000,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen E. Dykstra sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.32, for a total value of $567,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,459 shares of company stock valued at $12,791,207 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

