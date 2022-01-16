CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,930,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,874,245,000 after buying an additional 55,039 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,850,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,811,481,000 after buying an additional 25,957 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,753,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $654,721,000 after buying an additional 124,552 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,729,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $647,011,000 after buying an additional 43,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,581,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $590,547,000 after buying an additional 14,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $247,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.35, for a total value of $899,841.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,041 shares of company stock worth $18,040,222 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MPWR opened at $438.18 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $301.51 and a one year high of $580.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 98.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $512.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $482.66.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $323.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.93%.

Several research firms have commented on MPWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.64.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

