CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 201,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,763 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the second quarter worth $112,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the third quarter worth $125,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 9.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 47.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. 51.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OR stock opened at $11.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 1,167.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.39. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $15.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $39.74 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.0441 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently 1,701.70%.

OR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.86.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

