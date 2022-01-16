CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ameren by 7,940.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Ameren by 47.9% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ameren in the third quarter worth about $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 34.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the second quarter worth about $65,000. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameren alerts:

In other Ameren news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $4,976,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEE opened at $88.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.41 and its 200 day moving average is $85.28. The company has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.34. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $69.79 and a 12-month high of $90.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

AEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ameren from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.