CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 19,512 Shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,512 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Gatos Silver were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GATO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 38.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,821,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,809,000 after purchasing an additional 779,550 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Gatos Silver by 41.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,552,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,149,000 after acquiring an additional 452,165 shares during the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP increased its position in Gatos Silver by 12.4% during the third quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 2,352,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,355,000 after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Gatos Silver during the second quarter valued at $2,798,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Gatos Silver during the second quarter valued at $2,723,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

GATO has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on Gatos Silver from $24.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Gatos Silver in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

NYSE:GATO opened at $10.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.05. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $24.00.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30).

Gatos Silver Company Profile

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

