CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 6.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 342.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. 52.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

CCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.19.

NYSE:CCL opened at $22.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.33. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $16.32 and a twelve month high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 45.28% and a negative net margin of 497.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.