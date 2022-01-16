Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $262.04.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $278.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total transaction of $1,101,552.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,909,697,000 after acquiring an additional 786,502 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,332,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,468,529,000 after acquiring an additional 141,901 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 105.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,271,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,907,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755,382 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 5.4% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,394,259 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,626,135,000 after acquiring an additional 377,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,378,879 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,271,146,000 after acquiring an additional 34,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded up $1.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $242.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,327,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,849. The company has a 50-day moving average of $219.15 and a 200-day moving average of $216.83. Cigna has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $80.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.91.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

