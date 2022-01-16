Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,643 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMPR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Cimpress by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cimpress by 42.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cimpress by 13.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Cimpress by 11.0% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Cimpress during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMPR stock opened at $73.60 on Friday. Cimpress plc has a twelve month low of $65.35 and a twelve month high of $128.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.44, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.48.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $657.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.32 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cimpress plc will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

