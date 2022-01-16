Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) is HFR Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

HFR Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Cintas comprises approximately 3.2% of HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $10,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $761,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,710,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $397.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $433.38 and its 200 day moving average is $410.70. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $314.62 and a 12 month high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. Argus increased their target price on Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.78.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

