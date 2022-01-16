Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.12. Cirrus Logic posted earnings per share of $2.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full-year earnings of $5.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $5.48. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $6.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $465.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.38 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRUS. Barclays lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.34.

CRUS traded up $1.69 on Tuesday, reaching $94.30. 317,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,208. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.81. Cirrus Logic has a fifty-two week low of $71.11 and a fifty-two week high of $103.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.86.

In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 25,290 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $2,105,139.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 6,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,893 shares of company stock worth $4,909,130 in the last 90 days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,788,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 135.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 6,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 305,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,038,000 after acquiring an additional 39,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

