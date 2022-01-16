Citigroup Cuts T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target to $159.00

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $166.50 to $159.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup currently has a sell rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TROW. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $211.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an underperform rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $246.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $194.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $174.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1 year low of $154.20 and a 1 year high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

