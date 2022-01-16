Citigroup Inc. Sells 2,798 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,798 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $56,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 114.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 66.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFO stock opened at $121.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.34 and its 200-day moving average is $122.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a PE ratio of 78.56 and a beta of 1.01. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52 week low of $83.26 and a 52 week high of $135.82.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INFO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on IHS Markit from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.83.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

