Citigroup Inc. Sells 3,060,346 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,826,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,060,346 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $55,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZTO shares. Citigroup increased their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $38.80 to $40.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.90 to $40.20 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.22.

NYSE ZTO opened at $31.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.31. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $38.96.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

