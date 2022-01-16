Citigroup Lowers IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Price Target to $19.00

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Citigroup from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on IBEX from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on IBEX from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IBEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IBEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

IBEX stock opened at $14.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. IBEX has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The firm has a market cap of $260.61 million, a P/E ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.39.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.22). IBEX had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $108.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that IBEX will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBEX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in IBEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,533,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in IBEX by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 266,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after buying an additional 95,407 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in IBEX by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 959,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,312,000 after buying an additional 45,306 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in IBEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $760,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in IBEX by 288.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 21,430 shares during the last quarter. 24.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

