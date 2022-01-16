Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,576 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter worth $311,506,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 284.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,038,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,862,000 after buying an additional 5,208,964 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 207.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,665,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,761,000 after buying an additional 4,494,394 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 104.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,360,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741,926 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,566,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,906,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.90.

CFG stock opened at $56.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.09 and a 52 week high of $56.40.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

