Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,670 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,064 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,141,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,254,131,000 after buying an additional 458,013 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,959,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,971,267,000 after purchasing an additional 393,060 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,776,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $631,918,000 after purchasing an additional 151,757 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,617,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,405,000 after purchasing an additional 427,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 284.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,038,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $56.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.09 and a fifty-two week high of $56.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.56. The firm has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.61.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CFG. UBS Group began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.90.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

