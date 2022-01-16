Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Sells 800 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 765,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,653,000 after purchasing an additional 120,189 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.6% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 476,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,578,000 after purchasing an additional 12,144 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.2% in the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth $552,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 11.3% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 19,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $53.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.41.

NYSE:WFC opened at $58.06 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $29.68 and a 1-year high of $58.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.33 and a 200 day moving average of $48.20. The firm has a market cap of $238.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

