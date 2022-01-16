ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) Short Interest Update

ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 68.4% from the December 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of CACG stock opened at $47.59 on Friday. ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 12 month low of $43.01 and a 12 month high of $53.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.62.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $1.478 dividend. This is a positive change from ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) by 478.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

