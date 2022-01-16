ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) Short Interest Update

ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 68.4% from the December 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of CACG stock opened at $47.59 on Friday. ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 12 month low of $43.01 and a 12 month high of $53.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.62.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $1.478 dividend. This is a positive change from ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%.
