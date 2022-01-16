ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a growth of 205.3% from the December 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 264,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of ClearOne from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of ClearOne stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.12 and a beta of 1.20. ClearOne has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $4.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.08.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.99 million for the quarter. ClearOne had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 0.46%.

In other ClearOne news, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley bought 36,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $49,374.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley bought 1,538,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,999.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,709,321 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,812 in the last ninety days. 6.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ClearOne stock. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 362,318 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned about 1.93% of ClearOne at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

About ClearOne

ClearOne, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications. Its products include professional audio conferencing, speakerphones, professional microphones, and video collaboration. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

