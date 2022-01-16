Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.17.

CLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

In related news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $988,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 80,000 shares of company stock worth $1,613,400 over the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,185 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 35,123 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 54,125 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 117,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 23,009 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares during the period. 59.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CLF traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,371,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,213,824. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.20.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 75.62% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 264.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

