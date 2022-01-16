Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.17.
CLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.
In related news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $988,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 80,000 shares of company stock worth $1,613,400 over the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE CLF traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,371,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,213,824. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.20.
Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 75.62% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 264.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.
About Cleveland-Cliffs
Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.
