Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY) Short Interest Up 87.7% in December

Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a growth of 87.7% from the December 15th total of 543,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 489,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 11.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms recently commented on DNAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Codex DNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Codex DNA in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Codex DNA during the third quarter worth about $47,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Codex DNA during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Codex DNA during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Codex DNA by 811.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Codex DNA during the third quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DNAY opened at $7.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 14.72 and a current ratio of 14.93. Codex DNA has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $25.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.75.

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 million. As a group, analysts predict that Codex DNA will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

About Codex DNA

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; and Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries.

