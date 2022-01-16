CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cohbar, Inc. operates is a biotechnology company. It engaged in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics for the treatment of diseases associated with aging. Cohbar, Inc. is based in Menlo Park, California. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on CohBar in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.10.

Shares of NASDAQ CWBR opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. CohBar has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $2.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.89.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Analysts forecast that CohBar will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Misha Petkevich bought 167,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.58 per share, with a total value of $96,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CohBar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CohBar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in CohBar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in CohBar by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 203,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 59,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in CohBar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. 13.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CohBar Company Profile

CohBar, Inc engages in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics. It focuses on treatments of diseases, which include diabetes, obesity, fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and atherosclerosis. The company was founded by Nir Barzilai, Pinchas Cohen, David Sinclair, John Amatruda, and Laura Cobb on October 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

