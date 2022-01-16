Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST) by 78.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,526 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $305,000.

NYSEARCA:MUST opened at $22.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.55. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $23.35.

