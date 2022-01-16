Commerce Bank Has $596,000 Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,584 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 193.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 110,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,936,000 after purchasing an additional 48,241 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 31,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $83.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.10. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.51 and a fifty-two week high of $84.85.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2426 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 28.67%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SSNC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 12th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.20.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

