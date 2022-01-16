Commerce Bank Raises Stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 81.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EHC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 377.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 10,540 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 57,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $65.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.58. Encompass Health Co. has a 12 month low of $56.31 and a 12 month high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EHC. UBS Group began coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Encompass Health from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.30.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

