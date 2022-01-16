Commerce Bank Sells 1,385 Shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Commerce Bank lowered its position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) by 8.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 647.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 28,485 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 317,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,532,000 after purchasing an additional 7,667 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 74,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF stock opened at $32.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.93. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $34.77.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

